Police investigate report that female inmates were assaulted

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities are investigating a report that one or more male inmates sexually assaulted two women at the downtown Kansas City correctional center.

Jackson County said in a news release Sunday night that Regional Correction Center staff were notified Friday about the allegations and contacted law enforcement to request an investigation.

No staff members have been accused of engaging in sexual contact with any inmates. But through an internal review, one staff member has been suspended without pay for potentially violating department policies and procedures.

Jackson County says it's cooperating with the investigation and directed questions to police. Police didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press early Monday seeking comment.