Police investigate robbery at Central Bank of Boone County on Paris Road

COLUMBIA - Police are searching for the man pictured above, saying he is a suspect in a Thursday morning robbery at Central Bank of Boone County on Paris Road.

The Columbia Police Department said the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. He retrieved an undisclosed amount before fleeing the area, police said.

Police said they are asking people to be alert and contact the department immediately should they see the suspect. Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect can contact CPD at (573) 874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.