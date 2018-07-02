Police investigate robbery outside Columbia Waffle House

COLUMBIA — A 66-year-old man told police he was robbed outside a Columbia Waffle House late Sunday night.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to the restaurant on Vandiver Drive just after 11 p.m. The victim said he was walking from the restaurant to the nearby Budget Inn when someone came up behind him, pressed an object into his back and demanded money. He said the person took his money, then ran away.

Columbia police say the victim wasn't harmed. No suspect description has been released.