Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph home
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed in a shooting at a St. Joseph home.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports that that police responded to the home around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed that one person was killed. No other details were immediately released, including the name of the victim. Police are investigating.
