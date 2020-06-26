Police investigate shooting on Bodie Drive

By: Caroline Dade and Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Reporters

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a shooting on Bodie Drive in northeast Columbia.

Officers on scene told KOMU 8 News the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Friday morning and the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have placed crime scene tape around several townhouses, and the CPD Crime Scene Investigations unit is at the scene.

A KOMU 8 News reporter saw a CPD officer place one man in handcuffs and put him in a patrol car.