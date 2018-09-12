Police investigate shooting on Range Line Street

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to shots fired Monday night in the area of 2900 Range Line Street.

Police said a 31-year-old male victim called joint communications and said he had been shot in the stomach. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation revealed the victim was visiting a family member at Colonial Village Trailer Court, according to police. The victim told police he left the trailer and was approached by a dark vehicle occupied by two black males.

Police said the victim got in the vehicle and was robbed, then got out of the vehicle and was shot by one of the suspects. The victim said he called 9-1-1 when he realized he had been shot.

Officers located several castings in the grass near Range Line Street. No arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated for clarity and formatting, to correct the street name from Rangeline to Range Line, and to attribute information to police.]