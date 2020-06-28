Police investigate shots fired, fight at Jefferson City Capital Mall

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a large fight at Capital Mall on Friday night.

20 to 30 people were fighting "a little after 10 p.m." near the carnival and JoAnns Fabric, according to a news release.

During the fight someone fired several rounds in the air, according to the release. Officers located the empty shell casings between the carnival and JoAnns Fabric.

No one was injured as known to the police.

"Officers and detectives are working to identify those who were involved in the altercation," the release said.

