Police investigate shots fired in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police were investigating shots fired late Wednesday night on Elleta Boulevard, which is off of Rangeline Street.
An officer on scene said he was not aware of any property being damaged or any injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
