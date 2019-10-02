Police investigate shots fired in north Columbia

5 hours 3 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 10:03:00 AM CDT October 02, 2019 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in northern Columbia Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Raleigh Drive at about 7:30 p.m. 

Police say one vehicle was chasing a second vehicle when one of the parties crashed into a parked vehicle on Raleigh Drive.

Both vehicles involved were described as white SUVs.

A CPD news release said officers located evidence that indicated shots had been fired with damage to a nearby uninvolved vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should contact CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

