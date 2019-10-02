Police investigate shots fired in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in northern Columbia Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Raleigh Drive at about 7:30 p.m.
Police say one vehicle was chasing a second vehicle when one of the parties crashed into a parked vehicle on Raleigh Drive.
Both vehicles involved were described as white SUVs.
A CPD news release said officers located evidence that indicated shots had been fired with damage to a nearby uninvolved vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with additional information about the incident should contact CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.
