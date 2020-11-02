COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded to reports of shots fired Sunday around 10 p.m. on Kelsey Drive.
Officers searched the area and did not locate any evidence on Kelsey Drive.
Upon further investigation, officers found several shell casings on Geyser Boulevard and also observed property damage at a residence near Lafayette Court.
Officers spoke with multiple witnesses who reported hearing several rounds of shots fired.
No injuries were reported, and there is no suspect or vehicle description available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).