Police investigate shots fired in same area of central Columbia

1 day 23 hours 12 minutes ago Sunday, October 04 2020 Oct 4, 2020 Sunday, October 04, 2020 7:14:00 PM CDT October 04, 2020 in News
By: Dominic Bolt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating reports of shots fired shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in central Columbia.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Oak St. This is the second time since Friday that shots have reportedly been fired in the area.

Police said officers believe there was an exchange of gunfire between two separate groups within close proximity of each other. No injuries have been reported.

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers found 40 shell casings at the scene, as well as property damage to a nearby residence and several parked cars.

"The CPD will pour all of our available resources into this investigation in order to prevent any future harm to innocent bystanders in our community," Assistant Chief of Police Brian Richenberger said.

If you have any information, CPD asks you contact CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.

