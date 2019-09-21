Police investigate shots fired in south Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police said they found seven shell casings in the southern part of the city late Thursday night.

Sgt. James Meyer said officers were not aware of any injuries or property damage.

Officers said they were dispatched to Apple Tree Court around 11:40 p.m. Meyer said officers found the shell casings in the 250 block.

Meyer said there were "no good witnesses."

“Obviously, there’s always a danger to the public when you have people out there randomly shooting like this, but we’re doing the best we can," he said. "To solve these cases, we need public input, though.”

Meyer said the investigation continues.