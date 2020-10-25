Columbia police respond to shots fired

Police said shots were fired in the Brookside townhomes neighborhood off Old Plank Road.

 Matt McCabe

COLUMBIA – Police responded to a shots fired call in the Brookside Townhomes neighborhood near Old Plank Road in south Columbia.

KOMU 8 reporters arrived at the scene shortly after 1 a.m. and saw police searching a wooded area behind a row of townhomes.

Witnesses told our reporters they heard multiple gunshots. Columbia police confirmed shots were fired, but did not specify how many nor if anybody was hurt.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

KOMU 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

