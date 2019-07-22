Police investigate shots fired on Apple Tree Court

COLUMBIA — Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Apple Tree Court in Columbia, according to a press release. The investigation located evidence confirming shots were fired and found 23 shell casings.

Police said there were no injuries reported. Officers found damage to a vehicle not involved in the incident and damage to a residence. They found one round lodged in the AC duct and one round in a children's bedroom wall, where the child was reported to be asleep.

The press release describes two cars suspected to have been involved in the incident. The first is described as a white Cadillac with large rims, and the second is described as a dark-colored Pontiac G6. Police have no description of the drivers or suspects, and both cars left the scene before officers arrived.

"We are glad no one was injured, especially the child sleeping," Assistant Chief Brian Richenberger said. "Detectives are actively following up on leads to find all the responsible parties. We encourage anyone with information to come forward to help CPD."

The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.