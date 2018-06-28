Police investigate shots fired on Greensboro and Bodie Drives

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department was dispatched to the 1500 block of Bodie Drive early Monday morning to investigate gunshots heard.

Police said witnesses heard several shots just before 2 a.m. and saw a dark colored van driving away from the area.

Officers found several spent shell casings on Greensboro Drive, just north of Bodie Drive.

There were no reported injuries, and no suspect information was available Monday morning.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Columbia Police Department, or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.