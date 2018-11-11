Police Investigate Suspicious Package

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police and fire rescue responded to a call for a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Walmart Super Center on 401 Super Center Drive early Saturday morning. Police secured the area and set up a perimeter. The Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad investigated the package to find it was not a bomb. Police say the package was likely a prank and that the source of the package has been determined. The surveillance videos from Walmart are currently being reviewed in an effort to identify possible suspects.