Police investigate three shots-fired incidents in 7 hours
COLUMBIA — Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to three separate incidents of shots fired in a seven-hour period between June 25 and June 26, according to a statement from Columbia police.
A second incident happened around 9:45 p.m. when residents in the 5400 block of Volunteer Lane reported hearing several shots in rapid succession, according to the statement. Officers found several shell casings, but no damage or injuries were reported.
Just after 3 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Arlene Drive. Officers found damage to property, but no injuries were reported.
All incidents are under investigation, according to police. Police did not say whether the incidents are believed to be connected.