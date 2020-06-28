Police investigate three shots-fired incidents in 7 hours

COLUMBIA — Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to three separate incidents of shots fired in a seven-hour period between June 25 and June 26, according to a statement from Columbia police.

The first incident happened right before 8 p.m. Thursday near the 1800 block of McKee Street.

A citizen reported that his son had been shot at twice. The 16-year-old boy was riding his bike when he observed a suspect carrying a gun. Officers have detained a suspect, but there were no further reports of injuries or damages, according to the statement.