Police investigate two overnight crimes in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating two separate and unrelated incidents involving gunfire from Sunday night and early Monday.

The first incident happened on Adams Street shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, where police said a fight led to someone shooting a gun. No one was hurt and no property damage was reported.

The incident is still being investigated and anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at (573)634-6400), Crimestoppers 659-TIPS (659-8477) or at Jefferson City CrimeStoppers.

The second incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Elizabeth Street. According to a press release, witnesses said someone was shooting at a vehicle on the street. Officers found an unoccupied car with numerous bullet holes, as well as the owner, who said her boyfriend was responsible and had assaulted her before leaving.

Police later found the suspect and took him into custody. He's in the Cole County jail on suspicion of domestic assault, property damage, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.