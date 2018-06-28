Police investigating 3 fatal shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police are investigating three fatal shootings that occurred in the span of a few hours in St. Louis early Sunday morning.

KMOX-TV reported three people were killed in separate incidents Sunday, with the first reported around 12:50 a.m. Police responded to a call about a shooting and found 17-year-old Timothy Williams with multiple gunshot wounds.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that about two hours later officers were patrolling an area and saw a man firing shots at a black Dodge Challenger. Police said the victim's car hit several parked cars before stopping. Officers found 35-year-old Shelby Polk dead inside the car, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Around 3:45 a.m., the newspaper said another killing happened when a suspect shot a man police said was attempting to rob three people.

Police said no arrests have been made as of Monday morning in any of the killings.