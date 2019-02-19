Police investigating after man found dead in Chinese restaurant

18 hours 7 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 2:18:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News
By: Kasia Kerridge, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of ABC Chinese Cuisine restaurant Monday morning.

According to the Columbia Police Department, an employee at ABC Chinese Cuisine on I-70 Drive Southeast called 911 around 9 a.m. because of a collapsed roof. Firefighters arrived and reported finding a dead body in the kitchen, as well as structural damage.

"The only thing I could think of was to call 911," said restaurant owner Ming Sum Wong. "I called right away. I couldn't think."

Wong told KOMU 8 someone broke into ABC Chinese Cuisine on Sunday morning and stole the money from the cash register. He added he thinks the deceased man was trying to break into his restaurant.

"I think it was a burglary. He tried to go through the ceiling, came down and he fell and hit his head," said Wong.

Wong said he has always felt safe in his restaurant and never thought before to take the business money home every night for safe keeping.

"This is not very safe. We got to be careful," said Wong.

He said he thinks the two people involved were not the same person. 

Lieutenant of CPD Matt Stephens said ABC Chinese Cuisine is temporarily shutdown by the health department.

"They've got cleaning to do, they've got some repairs to make within the interior of the business," said Stephens.

Stephens said they are still working on finding out who the person was, and if he had a link to the business.

More News

Grid
List

Next round of winter weather expected Tuesday
Next round of winter weather expected Tuesday
COLUMBIA –Mid-Missourians have already witnessed several snow and ice events this season. The next round is expected late Tuesday afternoon... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 1:57:00 AM CST February 19, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council approves tobacco license for retailers
Columbia City Council approves tobacco license for retailers
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council passed an ordinance Monday, that will require all tobacco retailers to register for a license... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 10:57:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Pulaski County man charged in knife attack
Pulaski County man charged in knife attack
WAYNESVILLE - The Pulaski County Prosecutor filed charges against a suspect after he allegedly attacked a man with a knife.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 10:53:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Luetkemeyer explains support for national emergency at border
Luetkemeyer explains support for national emergency at border
JEFFERSON CITY - There is a "true emergency" right now at the southern border, a Missouri congressman said Monday. ... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 8:04:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Travel is not encouraged Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Travel is not encouraged Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning
COLUMBIA - Another week in Missouri in the 2018-2019 winter weather season means another winter storm system. Here's the setup... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 7:45:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in Weather

Columbia man says driver in deadly crash hit him in similar incident
Columbia man says driver in deadly crash hit him in similar incident
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police confirmed the man involved in the deadly crash over the weekend has been in more than... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 6:18:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Cold weather frustrates some, brings joy to others
Cold weather frustrates some, brings joy to others
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians have had to adjust their daily lives to the cold weather for weeks now. For some people,... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 4:25:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Mid-Missourians find creative ways to fight unceasing robocalls
Mid-Missourians find creative ways to fight unceasing robocalls
COLE COUNTY - From not answering their cell phones, to trying multiple apps and buying equipment for their landline, phone... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 4:16:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Police officers association endorses Mayor Brian Treece for re-election
Police officers association endorses Mayor Brian Treece for re-election
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Officers Association on Monday endorsed Columbia Mayor Brian Treece for re-election at a press conference... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 3:44:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Family remembers woman killed in weekend head-on crash
Family remembers woman killed in weekend head-on crash
COLUMBIA - Michael Hoyt had an emotional first visit to the site of the crash that killed sister over the... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 3:41:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

MU student diagnosed with tuberculosis
MU student diagnosed with tuberculosis
COLUMBIA — An unidentified MU student has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, the university confirmed in a news release on... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 3:11:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Police investigating after man found dead in Chinese restaurant
Police investigating after man found dead in Chinese restaurant
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of ABC Chinese Cuisine restaurant Monday morning. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 2:18:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Authorities: Death of 2 brothers a murder-suicide
Authorities: Death of 2 brothers a murder-suicide
BOSS, Mo. (AP) — The Dent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide involving two brothers. Investigators say the... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 12:07:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

25 years later, Missouri hazing death consequences remain
25 years later, Missouri hazing death consequences remain
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Twenty-five years after Michael Davis died from injuries suffered in a brutal fraternity hazing ritual... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 9:40:00 AM CST February 18, 2019 in News

CPS an example of what dyslexia programs could look like statewide
CPS an example of what dyslexia programs could look like statewide
JEFFERSON CITY --Efforts by lawmakers to increase literacy rates among Missouri students are on the drawing board again during the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 8:23:00 AM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council to consider supporting I-70 bridge project
Columbia City Council to consider supporting I-70 bridge project
COLUMBIA – At their meeting Monday night, Columbia City Council members will discuss a bridge repair project that could cause... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 7:08:00 AM CST February 18, 2019 in Top Stories

An intern on his first day was among the victims of the Aurora, Illinois, mass shooting
An intern on his first day was among the victims of the Aurora, Illinois, mass shooting
(CNN) -- Police have released the names of the victims in Friday's mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois. Five people... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 5:26:10 AM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Aurora shooter's permit was revoked but gun wasn't seized
Aurora shooter's permit was revoked but gun wasn't seized
AURORA, Ill. (AP) — An initial background check failed to detect a felony conviction that should have barred the man... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 17 2019 Feb 17, 2019 Sunday, February 17, 2019 4:34:00 PM CST February 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
9am 27°
10am 29°
11am 30°
12pm 32°