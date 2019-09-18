Police investigating after man found dead in Walmart parking lot
CAMDENTON - Police are investigating after a Walmart employee found a man dead in a car in the parking lot Monday.
The employee found 45-year-old James Edward Warner, of Joplin, unresponsive in the cargo area of an SUV, according to a news release from Camdenton Police. He was lying on a mattress surrounded by clothes, according to the release.
Officers called a medical examiner to the scene because it was "immediately apparent" Warner was dead, the release said.
Police said the Medical examiner will continue to investigate the cause of death.
