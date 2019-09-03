Police investigating after man found dead on Conley Road
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday.
Officers responding to a trespassing report on Conley Road found the man unresponsive shortly after 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No evidence was located that suggested foul play. Police have not released the man's name.
