Police investigating after three victims shot in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police said three people walked in to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital with gun shot wounds early Saturday morning.

JCPD said the three people came in around 3:30 a.m. at different times and would not cooperate with police.

A Moser's employee told police they found shell casings in the parking lot of Moser's, but police said they do not know if it is related to the three shooting victims.