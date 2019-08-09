Police investigating armed robbery in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Thursday in the north part of the city.

According to the report, a suspect pistol-whipped the victim and stole money. The incident happened on Sears Court.

No suspect has been identified yet.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.