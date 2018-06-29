Police Investigating Arrowhead Stadium Death Search Home

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police say officers are searching a suburban Kansas City home in connection with the death of a man found unconscious in the stadium parking lot during Sunday's Chiefs-Broncos game.

Police spokesman Darin Snapp said Monday that detectives received information that evidence related to the man's death is at the home in Independence.

Snapp says officers called to the scene Sunday evening in the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium found the man unconscious in a vehicle that wasn't his. He says the man had apparently had an altercation with the vehicle's owner.

An autopsy will determine how the man died. Police haven't released his name but say he's in his mid-20s.

Three people were taken into custody for questioning and were expected to be released later Monday.