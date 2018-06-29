Police investigating comments about bombs on Mexico school buses

MEXICO -- Audrain County Joint Communications received a call from a man making general comments about bombs being in Mexico schools and on school buses on Thursday.

The Mexico Public Safety Department and Mexico Public Schools were immediately notified of the suspicious call. Staff and officers were made aware of the incident and told to be cautious of any strange activity or objects around the school.

Investigators say the man called Joint Communications six minutes later, recalling his prior statements and claiming there were no bombs and saying he had misunderstood something he overheard.

Mexico Public Safety located the man and took him in to custody. It was determined there is no threat to the students or staff of Mexico Public Schools. Authorities are continuing to investigate the man's actions.