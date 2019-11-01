Police investigating death at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY- Police are investigating a death at a bar that happened Thursday night.
The death was reported at The Mission Bar at 915 E. High Street.
Lt. Williams, PIO of Jefferson City police, told KOMU 8 News they are working on an investigation.
No names have been released.
