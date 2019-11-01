Police investigating death at Jefferson City bar

2 hours 17 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News
By: Chase Matteson, Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY- Police are investigating a death at a bar that happened Thursday night.

The death was reported at The Mission Bar at 915 E. High Street.

Lt. Williams, PIO of Jefferson City police, told KOMU 8 News they are working on an investigation. 

No names have been released.

More News

Grid
List

Cold Weather Rule helps mid-Missourians pay utility bills
Cold Weather Rule helps mid-Missourians pay utility bills
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Cold Weather Rule has annually assisted residents of the Show-Me State pay utility bills since 1977 and... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Time winding down on black walnut season
Time winding down on black walnut season
STOCKTON - The black walnut harvesting season in Missouri is coming to an end in a couple weeks. Hammons... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 3:02:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Mayors from across Missouri meet to discuss safety in the state
Mayors from across Missouri meet to discuss safety in the state
COLUMBIA - Brian Treece hosted the mayors of Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield in Columbia on Friday to continue... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 2:37:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Police investigating death at Jefferson City bar
Police investigating death at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY- Police are investigating a death at a bar that happened Thursday night. The death was reported at... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

City starts work on Hinkson Trail expansion, protester remains in tree
City starts work on Hinkson Trail expansion, protester remains in tree
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works started construction work on the Hinkson Creek Trail expansion on Bluff Dale Drive on Friday.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 1:51:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Armed man at Missouri Walmart pleads guilty to lesser charge
Armed man at Missouri Walmart pleads guilty to lesser charge
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man who caused panic at a Missouri Walmart when he walked inside wearing body armor and... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in Top Stories

A bittersweet goodbye at Tolton High School
A bittersweet goodbye at Tolton High School
COLUMBIA - Beloved secretary at Father Tolton Catholic High School spent her last day filled with love and kindness. ... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 12:23:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Pedestrian hit in car accident near Jefferson City
Pedestrian hit in car accident near Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY- A pedestrian is recovering after police said she was hit by a car Friday morning. According to... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 11:52:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Health officials confirm mumps cases in Boone County
Health officials confirm mumps cases in Boone County
COLUMBIA- Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has identified a number of recent cases of mumps in Boone... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 10:30:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in Top Stories

Mexico man arrested after stealing from local business
Mexico man arrested after stealing from local business
MEXICO - A man has been arrested after robbing a business in Mexico early Friday morning. The Mexico Public... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 8:47:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Kitchen fire in Jefferson City causes evacuation
Kitchen fire in Jefferson City causes evacuation
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to calls of a reported fire in the early hours of... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 4:52:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Columbia Area Career Center to hold training event for instructors
Columbia Area Career Center to hold training event for instructors
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' Career Center will host its second annual Vision Day on Friday. The event gives teachers... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 3:32:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

'The District' to host a weekend of art, community events
'The District' to host a weekend of art, community events
COLUMBIA - From new art, to a beloved Columbia tradition, there's a lot happening in The District on Friday and... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 3:23:00 AM CDT November 01, 2019 in Top Stories

Trick-or-Treating to be more inclusive for all kids
Trick-or-Treating to be more inclusive for all kids
HOLTS SUMMIT - Beverly Luetkemeyer, a resident of Holts Summit, said she has always had a tough time with her... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 7:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An administrative hearing to decide whether Missouri can revoke the license for the state's only... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:32:59 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful. Yes, it just snowed on Halloween in Missouri. Yet, how quickly we may... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in Weather

Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
COLUMBIA - Boone County Commission recognized County Counselor CJ Dykhouse for his work in a complaint with Ameren. Ameren... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:30:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Missouri Attorney General warns against fraudulent Apple support calls
Missouri Attorney General warns against fraudulent Apple support calls
JEFFERSON CITY - A consumer alert has been released regarding an influx of robocalls from scammers pretending to be part... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:25:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
5pm 55°
6pm 51°
7pm 46°
8pm 43°