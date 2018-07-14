Police investigating fatal shooting in Kansas City parking lot
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Kansas City shopping center.
Police said in a news release that an off-duty officer walked outside Sunday night after hearing gunshots and noticed a male victim on the ground.
Emergency personnel responded and declared the victim dead at the scene. The man's name wasn't immediately released.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.
