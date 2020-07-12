Police investigating indecent conduct on MKT Trail

COLUMBIA - Police are looking into two reports of indecent conduct on the MKT Trail, both of which happened within 15 minutes of each other on Wednesday.

Both incidents took place near the 1900 block of Forum, near the 6.5 mile marker.

In the first case, a woman said she was jogging and saw a man on a bike with a shirt draped around his neck and his shorts pulled down below his waist. This incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

The second incident happened around 7:44 p.m. when a second woman said she was laying on a bench. She told park rangers she looked up and saw a man standing a short distance away with a bike, and said he was masturbating while staring at her.

Police said there are currently no suspects in custody and plan to increase patrols on the trail to try and identify the suspect, as well as to prevent other incidents. They ask anyone who has seen or experienced similar situations to call the department at (573) 874-7652.