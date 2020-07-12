Police investigating Missouri burglary find woman's body
CREVE COEUR (AP) — Police investigating a weekend burglary in a St. Louis suburb found a dead woman at the scene.
Authorities say the woman's body was found by officers around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in an apartment in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said more than a dozen investigators are working with Creve Coeur police detectives on the case.
The name of the victim wasn't immediately released.
