Police investigating morning double shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a double shooting Friday morning at the Jacobs Place Apartments near Broadway and Highway 63.

Police were called to the scene around 8:10 a.m. where they found one male and one female with gunshot wounds.

Both were transferred to a nearby hospital. Police have not released any information about their condition.

Police spokesman Jeff Pitts said he could not provide information on a suspect. He said there is no threat to the public.

"The scene has been stabilized by responding officers, and right now officers and detectives are conducting an investigation," Pitts said Friday morning.

The Crime Scene Investigation truck arrived on scene and officers continued collecting evidence from the apartment into the afternoon.

Neighbors were shocked by what happened. One neighbor, Hamson Ham, has been living at the complex said this was unusual for the area.

"I've been living here for 4 years now and nothing happened like this," Ham said. "Since the first day I moved in, until today, that’s the first time I've seen this."

Ham said he woke up for work only to find his complex flooded with police vehicles.

"I've never see or never experienced this before," he said.