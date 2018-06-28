Police Investigating Possible Link in Deaths

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police are investigating a possible link between two people whose bodies were discovered hundreds of miles apart. They say the missing husband of a woman whose body was found on a conveyor belt at a St. Louis paper recycling center may have turned up dead among recycled paper at a factory in Arizona. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Arizona plant does get deliveries of recycled paper from St. Louis. Fifty-three-year-old Thomas Jansen has not been seen since the body of his wife, 48-year-old Susan Jansen, was discovered three weeks ago. Police said the two may have been asleep in a recycling bin in south St. Louis County when it was emptied into a truck and compacted. Officials say a man's body found last week at a paper mill in Snowflake, Arizona, was badly bruised and may have been through a compactor.