Police investigating robbery at Virginia Avenue parking garage

20 hours 31 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, December 16 2018 Dec 16, 2018 Sunday, December 16, 2018 6:45:00 PM CST December 16, 2018 in News
By: Ethan Illers, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent out an MU Alert just before 6 p.m. Sunday to warn people about a robbery in the area.

According to MU Alert, the victim went to the Virginia Avenue garage to buy a cell phone, but was assaulted and had his money stolen.

Police said the suspect left the garage in a white vehicle heading south. The driver is described as 5 foot and 3 inches tall Hispanic man. The passenger is an African America man with glasses and they do not have a weapon. 

Authorities sent out an "all clear" at 6:48 p.m. through its MU Alert System. 

