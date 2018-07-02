Police Investigating Shooting

COLUMBIA - Two homes in the 1100 block of Jewell Ave. were struck by bullets around 9:15 p.m. Friday night.

According to police, residents of both residences were at home at the time of the shooting.

Two bullet holes were found at one of the residences, while the other suffered broken glass and a bullet hole in the front door.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department at 876-7562 or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS.