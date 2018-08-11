Police investigating shooting in north Columbia

Police were investigating a Tuesday night shooting on the 1400 block of Greensboro Drive.

Sgt. Chad Craig said the victim was taken to the hospital. He said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening. The victim's identity had not been released.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and had left the scene by 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.