Police investigating shots fired call, one person injured

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired call that occurred off Clinkscales Road and Worley Street early Tuesday morning.

According to Columbia Police, officers located one victim who had been shot, an 18-year-old male, and he was transported to University Hospital for medical care.

Officer Neal Sedgwick said evidence was collected at the scene, but more details cannot be shared.

In a recent press release, CPD said that no suspect information is provided. The investigation is ongoing and the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) will continue to examine the case.

The CPD is asking to please contact the Columbia Police if you have any information about this incident. You can reach the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or you can call CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

