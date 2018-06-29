Police investigating shots fired in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shots fired incident in downtown Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department said officers responded to the 1000 block of Broadway East around 1:30 a.m. CPD Sergeant Bob Dochler said officers discovered a cartridge casing in the area, prompting officers to notify the Criminal Investigations Unit.

Dochler said a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder arrived at University Hospital a short time later, but was uncooperative with officers. He said the man did not provide a statement as to how he was shot.

Columbia Police officers searched the vehicle that trasnported the man to the hospital and found a bullet in the car's rear floorboard.

The Columbia Police Department encouraged anyone with information can call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.