Police investigating shots fired in downtown Columbia Sunday morning

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating shots fired in downtown Columbia early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of N. 6th St. at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found several shell casings and property damage to a white 2004 Chevy Silverado.

There were no injuries reported.

This is an ongoing investigation and has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.