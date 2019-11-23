Police investigating shots fired incident in north Columbia
COLUMBIA- Police are investigating gunfire in north Columbia after officers found shell casings Thursday night.
Officers responded to Riva Ridge Court at at approximately 9:20 p.m. In addition to the casings, they found damage to a home, but no injuries were reported.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department.
