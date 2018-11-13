Police investigating St. Louis double homicide

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating a double homicide in the St. Louis area.

KSDK-TV reports that the St. Louis County Police Department says a man and woman were killed just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in a home. Police said four people were in the house at the time.

Police are looking for a roommate who lives in the home. Police are not saying whether or not the person is a suspect, only that they want to ask that person some questions.

The cause of death will not be known until the autopsy is performed and the results are released.