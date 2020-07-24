Police investigating suspicious incident in west Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened early Friday afternoon in a west Columbia neighborhood.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Highland Drive, where a Ring doorbell camera caught it in video. In the video, a man in a van on the street appears to ask a boy near the doorbell camera to come to the vehicle. At the end of the video, a woman yells at the man and asks what he's doing.

The video was posted to Ring's website using the company's "Neighbors" app.

Police did not confirm any details of the incident other than to say where and when they took the report.