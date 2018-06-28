Police: Joplin Toddler Dies After Being Left Alone

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin police say an 18-month-old boy died after he was left home alone by a man who went to an appointment at a methadone clinic.

Police say the toddler, Emjay Corn, died sometime Saturday morning. But police did not know the exact cause of the boy's death.

The boyfriend of the child's mother, 28-year-old Eric J. Hicks, was charged Saturday with felony child endangerment. Police Cpl. Chuck Niess says Hicks left the boy to go to the medical

appointment.

The Joplin Globe reports that Hicks told police he was gone about an hour. Niess would not say if the boy was dead when Hicks returned home. Online court records do not indicate if Hicks has an attorney.