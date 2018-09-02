Police: Lee's Summit officer shoots, kills man with knife

By: The Associated Press

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Police say a Lee's Summit officer responding to a domestic dispute shot and fatally wounded a man who charged at him with a knife.

The Lee's Summit Police Department said in a statement that officers were dispatched to a home Sunday afternoon after a caller reported a man there was assaulting people.

Police say the first officer to arrive was waiting on backup when the suspect exited the home.

The statement says the man charged the officer with a large knife. The officer fired his gun, striking the man in the chest.

The man, who wasn't immediately identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injury.

The officer, a 24-year veteran of the force, will be put on routine administrative leave while the incident is investigated.