Police lieutenant placed on leave amid social media inquiry

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — City officials in Columbia have confirmed that a police lieutenant was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his social media posts.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Brian Tate's leave began Thursday, the day after the newspaper published screenshots of some of his tweets. They included one stating there would be less gang violence had the South won the Civil War. Tate repeatedly identifies himself as a Columbia police officer in his feed.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said on Tuesday that Tate's comments don't reflect the values of the community.

Tate worked in internal affairs, investigating alleged misconduct, before he was promoted in September to lieutenant in the patrol division. Tate hasn't responded to email questions from the Tribune about his posts. He has deleted his account.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

UPDATE: At a Citizens Police Review Board meeting Wednesday, the board voted to take the investigation of Tate out of CPD and instead give it to Missouri Highway Patrol.

Darryl Smith, Chair of Citizens Police Review Board, said this is in the interest of transparency. The vote passed.

"The next step is to get a letter to the interim city manager," Smith said.

Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, President of Race, Matter Friends, said she doesn't believe this.

"I found it problematic elected officials can’t explicitly talk about it," Wilson-Kleekam said. "Explicitly say that racist comments on social media is unacceptable."

Wilson-Kleekamp said the department has a toxic culture and questions why Tate has been put on paid administrative leave instead of fired. She said she is just trying to understand.

"I want to know why he has hate in his heart," Wilson-Kleekamp said.

Brian Adkisson, Columbia Communications and Marketing Manager, gave out an official statement.

Lt. Brian Tate was placed on paid administrative leave effective January 3, 2019. This is a personnel issue and no further information is currently available for release.