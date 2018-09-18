Police look for driver in deadly Missouri hit-and-run crash

FLORISSANT (AP) — Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian before fleeing in St. Louis County.

Police said in a news release that the Wednesday night crash on U.S. 67 in the northern part of the county killed 68-year-old Erick Kimani, of St. Louis. Police suspect that the motorist was driving a silver or gold four-door passenger car with heavy window tint. The release says the vehicle also will have front end damage.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call police or a tips hotline.