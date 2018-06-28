Police Look for Gang of Thieves

COLUMBIA - After several thefts over the past few days, Columbia Police now suspect the series of robberies is connected to a gang of thieves. Police suspect the group is associated with the "Felony Lane Gang" that has been involved in multiple thefts and frauds across the southeast region of the country.

Police say the first incident occurred on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Academy of Fine Arts. Two victims reported their purses, credit cards, and other personal items were stolen from their unlocked cars around 7:30 a.m. Police say one of those cars was unlocked for just five minutes. Security video showed a dark colored SUV pulled into the lot just as the victims left their cars.

Later the same day, around 5:30 p.m., several victims called police to Nifong Blvd. to report their vehicles had been broken into and their purses stolen while they were inside Jazzercise. Police didn't specify how many victims at this location.

On Thursday around 6:30 a.m. yet another victim reported her purse was stolen while she walked her child into school, according to police. This incident happened on Green Meadows. The victim noticed a dark colored SUV parked on the side of the building after calling police.

Friday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. police responded to Bank of America on S. Providence. Bank employees called police because they noticed two females in two separate cars appeared to be working together to cash a stolen check, police say. The first female was driving a black Chevy Tahoe and the second female drove a four-door bronze colored sedan.

After studying security video from several of the locations, police say they suspect a group of six people -- four males and two females -- is working together in three separate cars to organize these robberies.

Police have released descriptions of all of the suspects:

-White female with long black hair, dark complexion, approximately 5'6"-5'7" in height. The suspect has a tattoo of a cross with a heart in the center on her upper left arm, a tattoo on the left side of her neck, a small tattoo on her upper right arm, and a tattoo on her upper right breast. She appears to be around 25 years old.

-White female with collar length brown/blonde hair, approximately 5'4"-5'5" in height. She has light complexion, no known tattoos, and appears to be between 25-30 years old.

-Four black males, all appear to be 6' or taller and in their early to late 20s.

Police suspect the following descriptions match the cars the suspects are using:

-black 2010 Chevy Tahoe, Tennessee license 37H1202, no front plate, luggage rack and dark tinted windows

-tan or gold Toyota sedan, no front plate

-dark grey Chevy Impala/Malibu, dark tinted windows, no front plate

Police ask that anyone with information about these suspects or the vehicles call 911 if you see the suspects, or CrimeStoppers if you have information about their whereabouts at 573-875-TIPS (8477)