Police Look for Truck, Suspects Involved in Robbery

HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summit police department is trying to identify a truck involved in a gas station robbery. The robbery took place Saturday night when a man entered the Break Time gas station, brandished a knife, and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Now police are in reviewing surveillance tapes and looking for a truck involved in the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or the men is encouraged to call Holts Summit law enforcement with the information.