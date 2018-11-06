Police Looking for 81-year-old Missouri Man

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) -- Police in a Kansas City suburb have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Friday.



Police say Kenneth Corder left his home in Grandview Friday for an appointment with his eye doctor.



Police say later he asked a police officer in Olathe, Kan., for directions to Grandview. He was also seen on private property in Creighton, Mo., where he told residents he was lost. He was last seen about 10 p.m. Friday at a convenience store in south Kansas City, where he appeared disoriented.



Corder is described as 6-feet-3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt and khaki pants. He was driving a silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri license 4UA656.