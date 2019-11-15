Police looking for missing girl in Columbia area

Police used a drone to survey the woods around Jacobs Place.

COLUMBIA - Police are asking people for help and information as they investigate reports of a missing 4- or 5-year old girl Friday morning.

Police say two calls were received reporting a girl running from Green Valley Drive up Jacobs Place.

"She has not been reported missing," CPD Public Information Officer Jeffery Pitts said. "We are trying to find the juvenile along with the parents."

The calls happened around 8 a.m., at the same time police were investigating a double shooting in the area.

Police say the two incidents are not related.

Police were using a drone around the area to look for the missing girl.

According to police, the girl is white and roughly four feet tall with dark shoulder-length hair, possibly in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a green coat, pink leggings, and brown or black shoes.

"If any parent recognizes that description, for what their child was wearing and the physical description, please call right away if you don't know the whereabouts of your child," CPD public information officer Jeffery Pitts said. "Law enforcement has not seen her, and that's why we're asking for help from anyone who has seen her."

If you have any information that can help police, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.