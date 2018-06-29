Police Looking for Missing Mid-Missouri Family

COLUMBIA - The Macon Police Department asked for the public's help Thursday to find a mother and her two children who may be in danger. Police said 24-year-old Keli Hayes was last seen on Wednesday evening in Jefferson City driving her children, Cameron and Keira, toward Columbia.

Officials said Hayes is bipolar and is believed to be out of her medication. Officials also said in the past, Hayes has told family members that she would take the children and hurt them and herself.

Hayes was last seen driving a white 1996 Pontiac Bonneville with Missouri license plate CF8-B5J.

Anyone with information related to the missing family should call 911 or contact the Macon Police Department at 660-385-2195.